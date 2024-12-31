State of emergency in Trinidad and Tobago due to gang violence

Trinidad and Tobago has declared a state of emergency due to an increase in violent gang crime that has led to several murders.

The state of emergency was declared on Monday after a week of soaring gang crime. Among the victims are five men believed to have been the victims of revenge attacks.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that we are facing an epidemic,” says Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds at a press conference.

There will be no curfew imposed, but residents can expect to see far more police officers and soldiers on the streets.