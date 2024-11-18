Turkey nabs 1,644 irregular migrants and 51 human trafficking organisers

Turkish authorities have detained 1,644 irregular migrants and 51 human trafficking organizers in nationwide operations, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Monday.

Among the detained organizers, 11 were foreign nationals, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, adding that deportation procedures for the detained migrants have already been initiated.

The minister did not specify the time frame of the operations, but gave details of the operations, dubbed “Kalkan-30,” which targeted abandoned buildings, public venues, truck depots, terminals, ports, and public transit hubs.

Yerlikaya added that a total of 17 vehicles, three boats, eight unlicensed firearms, and various quantities of illegal narcotics were seized during the operations.

Earlier this month, Yerlikaya reported that Turkish security forces had conducted nearly 6,339 operations against human trafficking organizations throughout the year, resulting in the arrests of 3,924 smugglers.

Türkiye faces significant challenges in managing illegal migration due to its strategic geographic position between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The country serves as a critical transit route for migrants attempting to enter European nations.

As a destination and transit point for refugees from conflict-stricken regions, particularly Syria and Afghanistan, Türkiye has intensified border security measures in recent years.

The government has also strengthened the legal framework and enhanced international collaboration to combat the growing activities of human smuggling networks.