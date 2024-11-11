Ankara striving to increase its tourism appeal with historical attractions

Ankara, the capital city of Türkiye, is striving to increase its tourism appeal with historical attractions. One of them is Hamamonu, a vibrant ancient neighborhood that merges Ottoman heritage with modern charm.

Even though Türkiye welcomed nearly 50 million international visitors in 2023, only 700,000 of them ventured to Ankara, according to official data, a figure the city is determined to improve.

While Istanbul often steals the spotlight as Türkiye’s most famous and most visited city, Ankara is a gem waiting to be discovered, said Murat Toktas, vice president of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation.

“We want to see Ankara capture a larger role in Türkiye’s tourism share. This is possible with historical sites like Hamamonu.”

Named after the 15th-century Karacabey Hamam, or bathhouse, Hamamonu is one of the oldest still-functioning areas in the city and has been revitalized in recent years, preserving its traditional character with cobblestone streets, old houses, and authentic wooden structures dating back to the 17th and 18th centuries.

Tourists visiting Hamamonu often explore its artisan shops, tea houses, and traditional Turkish cafes. The area is especially known for its handicraft shops and local markets, where artisans sell jewelry, textiles, and other handmade goods.

“Hamamonu is a precious part of Ankara, the prettiest part of old Ankara. We hope that more foreign tourists enjoy this lively part of our city,” Mehmet Erberk, the owner of a coffee shop in the neighborhood, told Xinhua.

“Hamamonu used to be the prominent residential part of Ankara in history. Now, with its old houses, it appeals to all kinds of visitors who want to have a taste of these times,” restaurant owner Unsal Koksal said.

In addition to the restored houses that evoke the charm of Ottoman-era streets, the historical district’s notable landmarks include museums and mosques.

Koksal pointed out that tourists from East Asia have shown particular interest in the district’s historical landmarks, urging local authorities to hold more fairs and festivals to attract a broader audience.

“Ankara has untapped tourism potential,” said Gokhan Esengil from the Turkish Hotel Managers Association, adding that promoting cultural events like the International Ankara Film Festival or music and art events is key to vitalizing Ankara’s tourism appeal.