Cyprus publishes Monthly Economic Developments: January-October 2024

The Statistical Service in Cyprus has published the bimonthly bulletin “Monthly Economic Developments” for the period January-October 2024.

The bulletin includes the most important economic developments for the Cyprus Economy for the latest months up to October 2024, as well as comparative data for the last four years, which were available until the 11th of December 2024.

Note: The Trend component depicts the long-term evolution of the series that can be observed over a long period of time. It is the result of influences such as population growth, technological development and general economic development.

Manufacturing Production during the period January-September 2024 recorded an increase of 3,3% compared to January-September 2023.

The total area of Building Permits Authorised reached 1.627,5 thousand square metres during the period January-June 2024, recording an increase of 46,5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total Registrations of Motor Vehicles increased by 11,5%, reaching to 42.930 during the period January-October 2024. Private saloon cars increased to 29.588, recording a rise of 15,8%, and light goods vehicles increased to 3.855 recording a rise of 34,2% compared to January-October 2023.

The Consumer Price Index increased by 1,8% during the period January-October 2024, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total Imports of Goods reached €9.758,1 mn during the period January-October 2024, recording a decrease of 12,3%, and total Exports of Goods reached €3.383,7 mn, recording also a decrease of 5,3%.

The Arrivals of Tourists totalled 3.727.196 during the period January-October 2024, compared to 3.562.417 in the corresponding period of 2023, recording an increase of 4,6%.