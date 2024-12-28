Kazakhstan and Cyprus seek to boost political dialogue

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos, has spoken with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to discuss the status and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations.

Interest in further strengthening political dialogue, trade-economic and investment cooperation between Nicosia and Astana was confirmed.

Over 32 years of diplomatic relations, the two countries have established a solid political dialogue and investment cooperation.

As of Jan. 1, more than 390 companies with the participation of Cypriot capital were registered in Kazakhstan, reported the Kazakh ministry, of which almost 330 are currently active.