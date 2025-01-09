Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Thu. Jan 9th, 2025
Americas Europe Germany Live World

Scholz: EU sees Trump’s Greenland statement as incomprehensible

By Famagusta Gazette

EU leaders are astonished and find Donald Trump’s Greenland statement incomprehensible, says German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz.

“In my conversations with our European partners, there has been a remarkable incomprehensibility regarding the latest statements from the United States on the principle of inviolable borders,” Scholz said on Wednesday, without mentioning Trump by name.

The statement came the day after the US president-elect refused to rule out the use of military force to take control of Greenland.

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, but has a large degree of autonomy, except in foreign and security policy. Greenland is also linked to the EU through a separate arrangement for overseas territories.

By Famagusta Gazette

Related Post

Cyprus Gaza Israel Live Regional

AKEL anger as Israeli president heads to Cyprus

Famagusta Gazette Jan 9, 2025
Americas Live World

Jimmy Carter to be buried today in the United States

Famagusta Gazette Jan 9, 2025
Cyprus Israel Live Regional

The President of Israel is in Cyprus today

Famagusta Gazette Jan 9, 2025

Also on FG

Cyprus Gaza Israel Live Regional

AKEL anger as Israeli president heads to Cyprus

Americas Live World

Jimmy Carter to be buried today in the United States

Cyprus Israel Live Regional

The President of Israel is in Cyprus today

Cyprus Egypt Greece Live Regional

Cyprus president cites need for regional coalitions to promote economic prosperity

Famagusta Gazette