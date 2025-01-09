Scholz: EU sees Trump’s Greenland statement as incomprehensible

EU leaders are astonished and find Donald Trump’s Greenland statement incomprehensible, says German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz.

“In my conversations with our European partners, there has been a remarkable incomprehensibility regarding the latest statements from the United States on the principle of inviolable borders,” Scholz said on Wednesday, without mentioning Trump by name.

The statement came the day after the US president-elect refused to rule out the use of military force to take control of Greenland.

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, but has a large degree of autonomy, except in foreign and security policy. Greenland is also linked to the EU through a separate arrangement for overseas territories.