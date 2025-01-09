Famagusta Gazette

Cyprus president cites need for regional coalitions to promote economic prosperity

By Famagusta Gazette

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides emphasized on Wednesday that the stability and security of the Middle East are essential pillars for fostering cooperation.

“The region cannot tolerate additional risks that could undermine its stability, destroy its countries, and negatively impact the potential of its peoples,” Sisi said during a televised press conference following the 10th Summit of the Egypt-Cyprus-Greece Trilateral Cooperation Mechanism held in Cairo.

“We emphasized during the summit that establishing an independent Palestinian state, in accordance with international references and relevant UN resolutions, is the only way to achieve sustainable peace, and, consequently, economic development and the desired comprehensive cooperation among the peoples of the region,” Sisi added.

“Our joint response is crucial in efficiently addressing regional challenges,” Christodoulides stated, highlighting the need for regional coalitions to promote human development and economic prosperity.

Mitsotakis stressed, “We must work together to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, release detainees, and establish a two-state solution.” He added that the increasing instability in the region necessitates enhanced geopolitical cooperation.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria and establishing a timetable for political transition.

The summit also addressed ongoing crises in Libya, Sudan, and Yemen.

Sisi further noted that the three countries agreed on the importance of developing joint projects in renewable energy, electrical interconnection, and natural gas transportation. These initiatives aim to contribute effectively to ensuring global energy security, which has been affected by recent global crises. ■

