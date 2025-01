Much of the United States could experience exceptionally low temperatures and severe storms in the coming days, with snowfall forecast to be the heaviest in more than a decade.

The storms are accompanied by wind gusts of 22 meters per second.

The National Weather Service says the storm is moving east from Kentucky and Virginia. A storm warning has been issued for both states.

According to meteorologists, the storm is caused by a polar vortex orbiting the North Pole.