Suspect held without bail after New York murder

The 26-year-old suspected of the murder of a senior executive at an insurance company is being held in custody without the possibility of bail.

The arrest hearing was held in the city of Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday. It was in this city that the suspect was arrested after being recognized at a McDonald’s restaurant.

In addition to being a suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the 26-year-old is charged with weapons possession, forgery and other offenses in Pennsylvania.