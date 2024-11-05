Tatar heads to Turkic States summit in Kyrgyzstan

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar will attend the 11th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organisation of Turkic States that will be held in Bishkek, the capital of the Kyrgyzstan Republic, on 6 November.

Tatar travelled to Kyrgyzstan yesterday evening to attend the Summit.

The summit, set to unfold in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Wednesday, promises to be a pivotal gathering for the Turkic nations. OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev, speaking to Anadolu Agency, outlined the summit’s focus on four key areas: economic integration, sustainable development, digital transformation, and security.

The OTS, a powerhouse alliance comprising Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan as full members, with Hungary and Turkmenistan as observers, has been instrumental in fostering regional cooperation since its inception. The organization has made significant strides in enhancing collaboration across various sectors, including trade, politics, culture, and security.