Cyprus records increase in sales of petroleum products

In October 2024, the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 135.250 tonnes, recording an increase of 3,5% compared to October 2023.

An increase was observed in the provisions of aviation kerosene (9,7%), as well as in the sales of heating gasoil (30,1%), road diesel (7,7%), motor gasoline (7,2%) and liquefied petroleum gases (3,3%). On the contrary, a decrease was recorded in the provisions of marine gasoil (-20,7%), as well as in the sales of light and heavy fuel oil (-17,2% and -6,5%, respectively), kerosene (-5,7%) and asphalt (-3,7%). As far as the sales from filling stations are specifically concerned, these have increased by 8,9% to 60.113 tonnes.

The total sales of petroleum products in October 2024 compared to September 2024 recorded a rise of 3,9%. Indicatively, an increase was recorded in the provisions of aviation kerosene (7,1%) and in the sales of road diesel (3,0%) while the sales of motor gasoline have slightly decreased (-0,5%). The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of October 2024 rose by 2,2% compared to the end of the previous month.

During the period January – October 2024, the total sales of petroleum products increased by 1,4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.