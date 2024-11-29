Cyprus records increase in sales of petroleum products

Posted on November 29, 2024

In October 2024, the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 135.250 tonnes, recording an increase of 3,5% compared to October 2023.

An increase was observed in the provisions of aviation kerosene (9,7%), as well as in the sales of heating gasoil (30,1%), road diesel (7,7%), motor gasoline (7,2%) and liquefied petroleum gases (3,3%). On the contrary, a decrease was recorded in the provisions of marine gasoil (-20,7%), as well as in the sales of light and heavy fuel oil (-17,2% and -6,5%, respectively), kerosene (-5,7%) and asphalt (-3,7%). As far as the sales from filling stations are specifically concerned, these have increased by 8,9% to 60.113 tonnes.

The total sales of petroleum products in October 2024 compared to September 2024 recorded a rise of 3,9%. Indicatively, an increase was recorded in the provisions of aviation kerosene (7,1%) and in the sales of road diesel (3,0%) while the sales of motor gasoline have slightly decreased (-0,5%). The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of October 2024 rose by 2,2% compared to the end of the previous month.

During the period January – October 2024, the total sales of petroleum products increased by 1,4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Famagusta Gazette