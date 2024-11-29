Cyprus shipping minister wraps up Hong King visit

The Deputy Minister of Shipping of the Republic of Cyprus, Ms Marina Hadjimanolis, concluded a visit to Hong Kong, where she participated in the Global Shipping and Trade Summit, organised by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) in collaboration with the Hong Kong Government’s Transport and Logistics Bureau and the Hong Kong Shipowners Association, following an invitation from the President of the International Chamber of Shipping, Mr Emanuele Grimaldi.

During the summit, discussions focused on the resilience of the shipping industry during crises, with analysis of the challenges and opportunities facing the maritime industry.

While in Hong Kong, the Deputy Minister met with local government officials, as well as representatives of the local and global shipping community, accompanied by the Ambassador of Cyprus to China and the Honorary Consul of Cyprus in Hong Kong. She also had a meeting with the President of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association, where they exchanged views on the challenges faced by global shipping and explored potential synergies for further collaboration.

As part of the summit, a constructive dialogue was held with her counterparts and representatives of the international shipping community, while she also had the opportunity to exchange views on the future of global shipping with the President of the International Chamber of Shipping, Mr Emanuele Grimaldi.

In a press conference, where the Deputy Minister presented the advantages of the Cypriot shipping registry as well as the investment opportunities Cyprus offers in the shipping sector, she stated: “The shipping industry is at a pivotal moment, and it is important for both governments and the private sector to work together to ensure its resilience and seize new opportunities. Cyprus is committed to being a leading player in the global shipping sector, and we are confident that our cooperation with Hong Kong will yield substantial benefits for both”.

Ms Hadjimanoli’s presence in Hong Kong underscores Cyprus’ commitment to strengthening its position in the global shipping landscape and its dedication to promoting international partnerships.

(AS/MS)