Iran protests Afghan dam

Iran says a dam being built in Afghanistan is restricting the flow of water in the Harirud River and may be in violation of agreements between the countries.

Water rights have long been a source of friction in relations between Iran and Afghanistan, which share a border more than 900 kilometers long.

On Friday, spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei expressed “strong protest and concern over the disproportionate restriction of water flowing into Iran” as a result of the Pashdan Dam project. In a statement, Baqaei said Iran’s concerns have been communicated to relevant Afghan authorities.